Berkeley County rezoning denial sparks conversation on balancing resident, industry needs

GOOSE CREEK — JW Aluminum’s bid to rezone three properties near its manufacturing plant from residential to light industrial is officially over.

Berkeley County Council denied the company's rezoning request on a 5-2 vote during its Nov. 23 meeting.

Does the council’s vote represent a shift in the normally business-friendly government body or was this a isolated incident?

Depends who you ask.

Robby Maynor of the Coastal Conservation League hopes this is the start of a trend for the council toward being more selective in the business and industrial partners they choose to bring into the county.

Council members Josh Whitley and Steve Davis said it’s probably more of an isolated incident but that there is a delicate balance to walk between being a pro-business county and the quality of life for its residents.

JW Aluminum wanted to rezone some of its property along Thurgood Road from residential to light industrial so the company could build a storage facility. Members of the Thurgood Road Civic Group, which borders the plant’s property, spearheaded the movement to stop the rezoning effort by saying the move would have added more noise, traffic and pollution to their community.

“The residents were united, and we came out in force to speak against the rezoning,” said Jackie Adams, a spokeswoman for the group.

Thurgood Road has long served as a demarcation zone between the residential and industrial areas. JW Aluminum already owned residential properties off of the road and bought another property six months ago.

The Coastal Conservation League worked behind the scenes to lobby the council on behalf of the Thurgood Road Civic Group.

“We hope this is a trend because the growth is happening so quickly,” Maynor said. “We believe the council can be selective and take the most ideal industry for the area and locate it where it’s smart and the infrastructure is already in place and zoning is appropriate.”

The population in Berkeley County has increased more than 25 percent since 2010, which has made land use a huge priority for the council and business community.

One of the biggest changes to the area around Thurgood and Old Mount Holly roads has been addition of the JW Aluminum plant. When it was established in 1979, the company was a small operation with only a handful of employees. It now has multiple locations across the United States and more than 500 employees.

“This particular rezoning effort was going to affect the quality of life of the residents around the plant, and that was a compelling argument,” Whitley said. “There’s a delicate balance in making these decisions because we are the arbiters in the process. Berkeley County is pro-business, but it has to strike the right balance.”

With the rapid growth in the area, the county’s 10-year comprehensive plan becomes even more important in keeping that balance between business expansion and the quality of life for its residents. South Carolina requires each county to come up with a comprehensive plan every 10 years. Each plan is then updated after five years. The last updated plan for Berkeley County was in 2015. The county hopes to have its comprehensive plan in place by the summer.

“Berkeley County is a business-friendly community,” said County Supervisor Johnny Cribb. “No one decision defines the direction or philosophy of council. In all matters, each case is handled individually. Balancing growth and protecting the quality of life of existing residents and businesses are among the most important and difficult tasks.”

Maynor said JW Aluminum already has other properties in the area where it can locate the proposed storage facility. The property has already been zoned for industrial use.

The company’s application for rezoning went to the county’s eight-person Planning Commission, which is independent of County Council. Despite a backlash from the residents in the area, the commission, on a split decision, recommended that the rezoning request be approved.

“The people that live in those communities near those industries should have a louder voice,” Davis said. “You are not going to stop commerce. We are industry friendly, but there are times when we have to consider the people that live in the area, too.”

JW Aluminum can submit another rezoning request to council in a year.