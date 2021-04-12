Berkeley County residents reach settlement with mining company

HUGER — Residents of this tiny Berkeley County community who have been fighting the expansion of a sand mine for years reached an agreement with a local mining company.

The settlement allows Donmar Sand Mines LLC to expand its mine in Huger, but the company has agreed to provide the community with money for a recreational park, while donating 10 acres of wetlands and providing a plan for regular communication between the mining operator and the residents.

“For years, the mining company wasn’t listening to the citizens that they were affecting the most,” said Huger resident Edward Beaufort-Cutner. “Now, I feel like we have a voice and they are listening to us."

He called the settlement "a significant accomplishment."

"While we won’t be able to retain the quality of life that we lost in some areas around the mine, I do think we’ve got the company to make a major contribution to the community,” he added.

Under the agreement, Donmar will contribute $15,000 toward restoring and expanding a recreational park in the area, donate 10 acres of wetlands to the town and give the residents a seat at the table to ensure future engagement with the company.

“It’s the best outcome possible considering our current state laws,” said Emily Cedzo, a senior program director with the Coastal Conservation League.

“I think a good compromise was reached to address some priorities and concerns that the community has had for a few years," Cedzo said. "It does a good job of getting some community benefits, while letting the mine expand.”

In November 2017, Donmar submitted plans to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control to expand its current site from 5 acres to more than 30 acres, drawing local objections about the possible environmental impacts of expanding the mine. Berkeley County’s Board of Zoning Appeals denied Donmar’s request for a special exception to expand its mining operation in January 2018.

In September 2019, County Council approved a settlement agreement allowing the mine’s expansion to move forward.

DHEC granted a permit for the mine expansion in October.

For years, Beaufort-Cutner made the 25-mile trek to Moncks Corner for the monthly County Council meetings to voice his concerns about the sand mines. While the mining company will be able to expand, Beaufort-Cutner said residents will have more of a say in what happens to their community.

“We won’t have oversight, but we will have a voice and that’s important,” he said.

Sand mining is the practice of using heavy machinery to extract sand and clay materials from the ground. There are more than 500 sand mines operating in South Carolina and most are located in rural and unincorporated areas like Huger.

Those small, rural communities disproportionately bear the burden of the demand for sand, Cedzo said.

“The life of a mine can span many years and nearby residents experience a slow degradation of their quality of life,” Cedzo said. “They are forced to live with increased noise, truck traffic and dust. Safety concerns also arise from too many trucks on roads that were not built to handle such heavy industrial traffic.”

There are 21 active sand mining operations in Berkeley County.

Calls and emails to Donmar Sand Mines LLC seeking comment were not returned April 12.