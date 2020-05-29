Berkeley County replaces Republic Services for residential trash removal after complaints

Berkeley County has replaced its trash service after numerous complaints from residents about poor service.

This week, Republic Services' contract with the municipality ended. It will be replaced by North Charleston-based Carolina Waste.

Starting Monday, bins for the new trash service will be placed at 26,000 homes and residences. Pickup with the new company starts July 1.

Carolina Waste will cost Berkeley County households about $30 a quarter, a decrease from Republic Services' roughly $40 per quarter.

Republic Services had routinely missed trash pickup in Berkeley County and also had other maintenance issues with trucks causing residents to complain, The Post and Courier reported last year.

Following the report and a wave of complaints from residents, Republic Services admitted in a statement they had "not lived up to our own expectations."

The company submitted another bid, but did not get the contract.

Other companies that placed bids for the trash service include Capital Waste Services and Blackbear Sanitation.

Cody Johnson, a Moncks Corner resident who lives near Foxbank Plantation, had consistently seen hydraulic oil spills on his road from Republic Services. After going back and forth with the town and the county, he was frustrated at the poor service he was receiving.

Johnson said he's excited about the new company and he's looking forward to seeing how Carolina Waste does.