Berkeley County released findings Wednesday about the landfill odor on U.S. Highway 52 and what is being done to get rid of it.
The report was compiled by SCS Engineers, the county's consultants, who assessed the site in January and detailed how the smell can be eliminated. It also included what the county has done so far to mitigate the problem.
The county also released a letter from the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control. DHEC, which sent the county a letter after reviewing SCS' report, gave the county no later than Feb. 16 to meet requirements.
Failure to submit the requested information may result in enforcement actions, the agency said.
"Berkeley County Water and Sanitation crews have been working diligently to find a solution to the issue and county leaders are hopeful upcoming efforts will help solve the problem," county officials said in a release. "County leaders are hopeful that by acting immediately on every suggestion made by the consultant, and supported by DHEC, a solution will be found soon. In the meantime, crews continue to explore all options to reduce the odor in the area."
In January, SCS workers scanned the landfill and drew gas samples from waste which revealed the presence of hydrogen sulfide, the gas that causes the rotten egg odor.
In their report, SCS said the county should construct a stormwater diversion and maintain a carbon scrubber. It should also place soil cover immediately over cell 13, the area where the odor is the strongest.
The report adds that county officials have agreed to install pipes at the landfill that will suck gas from the waste and place it into another system, instead of emitting the odor into the air.
"BCWS is committed to controlling and minimizing hydrogen sulfide odors at the facility," the report said.
The engineers' report was sent to DHEC which reviewed it and sent the county a letter Feb. 1. The letter said the county had weeks to fulfill several requirements that include pictures as proof that cell 13 had been covered with soil.
The report comes after the county announced it set up meters in and around the site to detect hydrogen sulfide, and BCWS employees were walking around the adjacent Foxbank neighborhood with meters. The county released pictures of the landfill that show its efforts to eliminate the smell.
The county is asking residents to call BCWS at 843-719-2386 when they smell an odor near the landfill. That information is being captured with the date, time, location and nature of the smell. As the calls come in, the information is being mapped and will help identify a solution to the odor, the county said.
In late December, the county said the smell got worse after the area saw more than 11 inches of rain. The county said the moisture led to the breakdown of gypsum board, resulting in the release of hydrogen sulfide gas, which put off a “rotten egg” smell.
Local residents and business owners have complained that the odor seeps into their shops and houses.