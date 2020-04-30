Berkeley County plans jail expansion after population growth leads to overcrowding

As Berkeley County keeps growing, so does its need to house more inmates. The county's jail is desperately overcrowded, the Sheriff's Office said Thursday, and now there are plans to add a new wing that would more than double its capacity.

Already one of the state's most overcrowded jails, the Hill-Finklea Detention Center would grow from by 460 beds, from its current 291-inmate capacity to over 750, a 158 percent increase. Overcrowding at the jail has been persistent; it was not uncommon for over 500 inmates to be there at the same time.

But now, the county has a call out for engineering and design firms to work on the detention center's expansion. The request closes May 21, but construction and completion of the new wing is still a few years away.

Looking to hire an engineering and design team is the first step, officials said, and the project won't be budgeted until further along.

"The population of Berkeley County continues to explode, and with more people comes more crime," Sheriff Duane Lewis said.

The county's growth is in the top 1 percent in the country, County Supervisor Johnny Cribb said.

"Our population is growing so much," Cribb said. While people typically think of housing or schools being most affected, "your population ends up reflected in your jail," he said.

In addition to expanding the jail, plans are in development to expand or rebuild the county courthouse.

The Sheriff's Office has been working with the county for several months on the project. According to the request for qualifications proposal, the new wing would have three floors. On the first floor would be a new medical wing with eight beds, which is desperately needed, Lewis said — the current medical area is a small, two-room operation.

The wing would also include a public lobby, a 52-bed classification pod and an intake area. The second floor would have 150 single-person cells for maximum security inmates and a restrictive housing unit with 40 beds. The third floor will contain four pods with 64 beds and an inmate worker dorm.

Those new beds will make the jail significantly safer, Lewis said. Assaults on officers have increased with the overcrowding, and some inmates sleep on the floor. The county pays $800,000 a year to send inmates to the Charleston County jail when it has run out of space. That jail can hold about 2,000 inmates compared with Berkeley County's 291 beds.

With the new wing, Lewis hopes to save money by enhancing technology and reducing the need for too many new guards. Some 30 new guards may be required for the additional wing. The sheriff is also looking at housing federal inmates if there is room, which could return money to the county.

While many detention centers struggle with adequate staffing, Lewis said that hasn't been a problem for the last two years.

Staffing has previously been an obstacle to fixing the overcrowding. In 2010, a $10 million expansion at the jail was meant to double its capacity, but the addition didn't fully open for years because the county didn't have the money to hire enough deputies, The Post and Courier reported in 2017.

"The last thing I want to do is ask the taxpayers to fund a jail expansion," Lewis said. "But it's only going to get worse."