Plans to expand Berkeley County offices into a vacant grocery store to create a “one-stop shop” for residents have come to a halt.
The project called for consolidating county offices — and even the state Department of Motor Vehicles — in the former Food Lion next door to the County Administration Building at 1003 U.S. Highway 52 in Moncks Corner.
“It really would be convenient to have everything right in one place so I wouldn’t have to run all over town, especially when I already have to drive a half-hour to get here in the first place,” said Goose Creek resident Sandra Johnson, who was trying to register a new car on Friday and needed to visit the county treasurer’s office and the DMV.
Officials said the least expensive of four bids to renovate the 36,000-square-foot former Food Lion was $8 million, twice as much as was estimated when the project was first proposed in 2016.
The bids were rejected in October, but the issue is slated for follow-up discussion at Tuesday’s Human Resources and Purchasing committee meeting. (Meetings are postponed until Tuesday due to Veterans Day).
“I want to get answers to questions I never got,” said Councilman Ken Gunn, committee chairman, who put the issue on the agenda. He wants to know how much the county has spent on the project so far, he said.
At the October committee meeting, Deputy Supervisor Les Blankenship estimated the county has spent more than $200,000 for design plans.
But some council members felt the administrative offices were being given too much space while other areas would not have enough.
“We were shown plans that were pretty and shiny but there were things in it that didn’t make sense,” said Councilman Josh Whitley. “There have been all kinds of additions in areas that were not quite frugal with the taxpayers’ money. We think we can do this at a more reasonable number closer to the budget.”
Supervisor-elect Johnny Cribb, who takes office in January, feels he can cut costs on the project by reconfiguring the space.
“The taxpayers of Berkeley County don’t have an obligation to pay for whatever the administration dreams up,” Cribb said. “People don’t want to see Taj Mahals. We’ve got to make sure we spend that money wisely.”
The building is adjacent to the former Kmart in Moncks Corner that has housed most county offices since 2005.
The supermarket closed in 2012, and the county paid $350,000 for the vacant building two years later with an eye toward expanding.
Plans called for the new site to house the Voter Registration and Elections office, currently at 6 Belt Drive, and the county procurement department at the former county office building at 223 N. Live Oak Drive, among other offices that would expand from the current administration building.
In addition, DMV, now at a nearby strip shopping center at 445 U.S. 52, planned to move into the space.
The project will be funded by part of the county’s 2015 $30 million bond issue, which also helped fund the Cane Bay library, parking at the county courthouse and upgrades in technology and security.
Officials have also lamented the county’s lack of a capital improvement plan, which Cribb said will be one of his first goals in office. The county not only needs administrative offices expanded, but also needs a new jail, a new courthouse and a new 911 center, he said.