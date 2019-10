A mobile home fire in Berkeley County left one person dead and another injured Thursday morning.

Firefighters from multiple agencies were called shortly before 10 a.m. to the fire at 1286 Leisure Drive, bringing the blaze under control within 15 minutes, authorities said. The deceased victim's identity has not yet been released and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

The second victim was transported to Trident Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries, authorities said.