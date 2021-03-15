Berkeley County middle school student provides life-saving aid to grandfather

GOOSE CREEK – Cooper Schneider knew something was wrong with his grandfather almost immediately.

The seventh grader from Cane Bay Middle School was in his grandfather's kitchen Feb. 22 getting something to drink when he looked over at 65-year-old Gregg Schneider to see if he wanted something, as well.

When his grandfather didn’t respond, the 12-year-old went into action.

Cooper, who is enrolled in Berkeley County’s EMS Explorer Program, initiated the recovery skills he'd learned after seeing his grandfather unresponsive and with a drooping face inside his Cane Bay home.

“When he didn’t say anything to me I knew something wasn’t right,” Cooper said. “I went over to him, shook him, tried to get him to focus on me. But when I saw his face was drooping, I knew I had to do something fast.”

Cooper remained calm, checked his grandfather’s vitals and implemented a sternum rub, prompting a “flailing” response.

“I held the iPhone up so it could get his facial recognition and unlock the phone, but that didn’t work,” Cooper said.

Unable to unlock his grandfather’s phone, Cooper eventually accessed the phone’s emergency contacts and called his grandmother and father, a Charleston County EMS employee, who contacted 911.

Berkeley County EMS and Whitesville Fire Department arrived on the scene a few minutes later.

After a quick examination, paramedic JanPeter Brase and EMT Jacob Phipps transported Gregg Schneider to Trident Medical Center within 15 minutes after their arrival.

“I am very impressed by Cooper’s actions while facing his grandfather’s medical emergency,” said Michael Shirey, Berkeley County EMS Compliance Chief. “Cooper stayed calm, assessed the situation and acted. I believe that Cooper’s response shows the real-life value of the EMS Explorer Program.”

Doctors suspected that Gregg Schneider had suffered a stroke, but a CT scan and bloodwork later ruled that out. Schneider said doctors told him in March that he suffered a transient ischemic attack, or a mini-stroke, after a reaction to pain medication after recent back surgery.

“It’s amazing what Cooper did,” Gregg Schneider said. “I don’t want to think what would have happened had I been home all alone.”

Berkeley County EMS started the Explorer Program in 2017.

Since its inception, the program has trained approximately 30 students. The program provides students with critical classroom instruction and hands-on training related to careers in EMS, nursing and other health care-related jobs.

The students learn CPR and first aid to incident management and how to apply a tourniquet, and other lifesaving skills.

“I only took the course because I was a bored during the pandemic,” Cooper said. “I ended up liking the classes and after this, I'm definitely more interested in taking more classes.”