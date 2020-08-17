You are the owner of this article.
Berkeley County man stalked, plotted to kidnap WWE's Sonya Deville, officials charge

  • Updated
Daria Berenato as Sonya Deville

Daria Berenato performs for WWE as Sonya Deville. Phillip Arnold Thomas II, 24, of Cordesville in Berkeley County, is charged with felony aggravated stalking, felony armed burglary of a dwelling, felony armed kidnapping for ransom or reward of hostage and criminal mischief after Florida authorities said he broke into her Tampa-area home. He was held in the Hillsborough County jail near Tampa without bail. WWE/Provided

Florida deputies have arrested a Berkeley County man who broke into the house of a World Wrestling Entertainment star after planning to kidnap her for the past eight months, authorities said.

Philip A. Thomas II, 24, had stalked 26-year-old Daria Berenato — who goes by the ring name Sonya Deville — for years, deputies said. Deville rose to prominence as a wrestler in 2015.

On Saturday, Thomas traveled to Deville's residence in Lutz, Fla., outside Tampa, cutting a hole in the patio screen and watching the home for around three or four hours, authorities said. He entered the house through the sliding glass door about 2:43 a.m. once Deville went to bed.

His entry to the property triggered the home alarm, which led Deville to look out her window and see Thomas. She and another person in the house fled in a car and called 911. Deputies with the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office found Thomas still inside her house when they arrived.

He was carrying a knife, plastic zip ties, duct tape and mace, according to deputies. Thomas told deputies he was planning to take Deville hostage.

Phillip Arnold Thomas II

Phillip Arnold Thomas II, 24, of Cordesville in Berkeley County. Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office/Provided

On Twitter, Thomas often retweeted Deville's tweets or disputed tweets that appeared to criticize Deville. 

Deville also stars in the E! cable channel reality TV series "Total Divas." 

His feed shows that on Aug. 8, Thomas responded to a psychiatrist's tweet that read "U R Perfect" and asked if he could direct message him.

"But what if others think I’m not (perfect) and I have no self confidence or self worth?" Thomas replied to the tweet. 

"I’m asking for your advice because I need a second opinion on something that could determine what happens next in my life," he added in another reply.

Thomas has been charged with aggravated stalking, armed burglary of a dwelling, attempted armed kidnapping and criminal mischief. He is listed as a restaurant worker and was held in jail near Tampa without bail.

"Thank you everyone for your love and concern. A very frightening experience but thankfully everyone is safe," Deville tweeted Sunday night, thanking the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office for its assistance.

The case is still an active investigation, and anyone with information can call the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at 813-247-8200.

Reach Fleming Smith at 843-937-5591. Follow her on Twitter at @MFlemingSmith.

Fleming Smith covers crime and public safety for the Charleston area. A native Georgian, she previously covered breaking news and features for The Wall Street Journal and The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

