A Berkeley County man was found guilty this week of murdering his girlfriend and was sentenced to life in prison.

Jerald Jermaine Howard, a 37-year-old resident of Gray Drive in Huger, was convicted Thursday on one count each of murder and desecrating human remains, according to court records.  

He will not be eligible for parole, said Heather Speizman, a spokeswoman for the 9th Circuit Solicitor's Office, which prosecuted the case. A 10-year sentence on the desecration charge will be served concurrently with the lifetime murder sentence. 

The conviction comes more than five years after Howard's girlfriend, 28-year-old Spartanburg resident Nicole Goodlett, was reported missing in March 2014. She had three children, including twin daughters with Howard.

Authorities in Berkeley and Spartanburg counties investigated collaboratively, but the case moved in fits and starts. 

A hunter found a partially burned skull behind Cainhoy Elementary School on Nov. 23, 2015. The skull was sent to the State Law Enforcement Division for DNA testing, which identified it as Goodlett's in April 2016, according to a Post and Courier story

Investigators who searched the site later found additional remains belonging to the mother of three.

Authorities had long suspected Howard of killing his girlfriend but lacked sufficient evidence to charge him.

In 2015, Howard pleaded no contest to an obstruction of justice charge in connection with the case and received a five-year sentence that was suspended to 90 days or a $500 fine and two years of probation, court records show.

"This was a senseless killing of a beautiful mother," said Assistant Solicitor Bart Stegall, in a statement. "My hope is that the verdict will give (the Goodlett family) some closure so they can begin the healing process."

