The body of a 24-year-old St. Stephen man was found in the trunk of a car in rural Berkeley County, authorities said Wednesday.
Officials have not said how Richard Patterson was killed, but they are looking into the death as a homicide, Berkeley County Chief Deputy Mike Cochran said.
A local resident reported about 3:30 p.m. Tuesday that a Ford Focus had been abandoned on private property along Mendel Rivers Road near Moody Lane in the Bonneau area, the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office said. The community sits just east of Lake Moultrie and about 40 miles north of downtown Charleston.
Berkeley County Coroner Bill Salisbury said investigators opened the car trunk and found the body. The coroner identified Patterson publicly but said more information, such as the victim's cause of death, is expected after an autopsy Thursday.
The slaying marked the third homicide this year in the sheriff's jurisdiction. Four people have been killed in all of Berkeley County in 2018. Forty-three people have been slain in the tri-county area.