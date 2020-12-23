Berkeley County man arrested on suspicion of threatening Orangeburg County judge

A Berkeley County man was arrested for allegedly threatening an Orangeburg County judge, authorities confirmed late Wednesday afternoon.
Altony Brooks, 35, of St. Stephen, was charged with threatening the life, person or family of a public official, according to the Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office. He faces a sentence of up to 5 years and a $5,000 fine if convicted.
The Sheriff's Office did not name the judge.
"For some reason, this individual thought it a good idea to threaten a sitting circuit court judge," said Sheriff Leroy Ravenell. "He’s going to get some serious time to think about this."
According to the Sheriff's Office, the charge stems from an Oct. 16 incident in which Brooks called the office of a judge to object to a ruling against him.
Brooks allegedly called the judge "a lying white racist," and threatened to "bring all his friends," which he said numbered from 100 to 1,000, "to take care of the victim in any possible way," the Sheriff's Office said.
He was arrested Wednesday at a Berkeley County residence by Berkeley County sheriff's deputies and State Law Enforcement Division agents.