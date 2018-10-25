A Berkeley County man has been arrested after the body of another man was discovered inside an abandoned car off a rural road this week.
Richard Elliott Sanders, a 33-year-old resident of Shadetree Lane in St. Stephen, was taken into custody Thursday, said Chief Deputy Mike Cochran, a spokesman for the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office.
The victim, 24-year-old St. Stephen resident Richard Patterson, was found in the rear of a vehicle in a rural part of the county on Tuesday, Cochran said.
A deputy arrived at 2:17 p.m. to the scene at 836 Tairney Lane and saw a silver Ford hatchback pulled off Mendel Rivers Road into a wooded area along a trail, according to an incident report.
The body wasn't apparent at first, according to the report.
The deputy noted that the car's front windows were down, it had a large amount of mud on its exterior and that it wasn't possible to see into the rear cargo area because of dark window tint and a cloth covering over the compartment, the report stated.
"The ignition of the vehicle was intact and nothing about the interior appeared suspicious," the report stated.
Dispatchers told the deputy that the vehicle's license plate and identification number were cleared through the National Crime Information Center, the report stated.
A short time later, the man who reported the car abandoned on the property called back to say that he and the property owner found the vehicle's keys, looked through it to see if they could find the owner's information and "discovered what appeared to be an unknown, deceased male in the roar cargo area of the vehicle," the report stated.
The deputy returned to the scene and confirmed that there was a body in the cargo area, the report stated.
Patterson's autopsy was completed by the Berkeley County Coroner's Office, which concluded that he died of homicide by gunshot wound.
Sanders is being held in jail pending warrant service and a bond hearing.
Patterson's death is the third homicide this year in Berkeley County Sheriff's Office jurisdiction and the 43rd in the tri-county.
Authorities are asking anyone with information about the incident to call the Sheriff's Office at 843-719-4465, or Crimestoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.