Authorities have arrested a Berkeley County man in connection with the embezzlement of money from a rural, volunteer fire department.
John Williams, a 72-year-old resident of Pineville, faces one felony count of embezzlement of $10,000 or more of public funds, according to the State Law Enforcement Division, which took him into custody Friday.
A preliminary investigation determined that $11,544.82 went missing from the Pineville-Russellville Rural Fire Department between Jan. 30, 2014, and April 25, 2014, according to an arrest affidavit.
Williams was chairman of the fire department's board during that time and was entrusted with the "safekeeping, transfer and disbursement of these funds," the affidavit stated.
The board approved the purchase of six computers from Williams' company, ATAC Computers, in 2014, the affidavit stated.
Williams was paid with a check from the fire department's account, but several witnesses attested that no computers were ever delivered, the affidavit stated.
Eventually, the Berkeley County Rural Fire Board Tax Advisory Committee requested that SLED investigate.
The former chairman was unable to provide any documents or receipts to law enforcement accounting for any computers or parts sold, the affidavit stated.
If convicted, Williams will be fined at the court's discretion for an amount in proportion to what was embezzled, according to the S.C. Penal Code. He would also face up to 10 years in prison.