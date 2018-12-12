MONCKS CORNER — Berkeley County officials say they have solved a 37-year-old case where two teenage girls from Goose Creek were shot in the back and left for dead in Hanahan.
Sheriff Duane Lewis is holding a press conference this morning to announce an arrest in the attack. Bruce Allen Kirkpatrick was charged Tuesday afternoon on assault and kidnapping charges. He is being held without bail in the county jail.
On Sept. 23, 1981, two 16-year-old girls were sitting in a car parked in a remote area of Goose Creek when a man came out of the woods brandishing a gun, the sheriff said.
He pistol-whipped one of the girls and shot them both in the back with a small-caliber weapon before putting them into the trunk of the car and driving them to a dirt road at the end of Foster Creek Road in Hanahan.
A Medical University Hospital spokesman told The News and Courier a day after the attack that Sandra L. Snider was shot once and Laura Patterson had three wounds.
One of the girls crawled to the road and was found by a passerby.
The News and Courier from Sep. 25, 1981, said, "The trunk apparently was not locked because Miss Snider escaped and made her way back onto Foster Creek Road. She was discovered by a passing motorist, who called the police and EMS."
Law enforcement searched the area with dogs but didn't find the man. The keys to the car were found in underbrush about 15 feet away.
"Both girls were conscious when South Berkeley Emergency Medical Service technicians arrived at the scene at 9:45 p.m. The girls told Berkeley County Sheriff's Department officials they were shot by an unknown white man about 6 feet tall wearing a red plaid shirt," the report said.
The two girls told sheriff's officials they were parked in Snider's car in a new, undeveloped subdivision when they were confronted by the man.
At the time, Sheriff Dean Powell said agents from the State Law Enforcement Division examined the vehicle for fingerprints and other evidence. There was no apparent motive for the shooting, he said.
A few days after the attack, officials released a composite drawing of the man.
" 'We do have some other witnesses who saw him in the area' just before and after the incident, Powell said. ... 'We're asking that anybody who thinks they saw the man to call their local police department.' "
The Evening Post also reported that Snider is the daughter of slain Charleston policeman Charles Alvin Snider.
He died in March 1981 after he was shot in the head trying to arrest a suspected shoplifter. His .38-caliber pistol had been wrested from him. The newspaper said that there was no evidence that his shooting death was related to his daughter's shooting.