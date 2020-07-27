Berkeley County lawsuit alleges former supervisor unlawfully paid employee in 2018 scheme

Berkeley County is suing a former supervisor and employee, alleging the two conducted a scheme where the boss could issue thousands of dollars in severance pay to his subordinate just as both men were about to leave their jobs.

Former County Supervisor William W. Peagler III and former Deputy Supervisor and Chief Financial Officer Timothy Callanan were named in the civil suit filed Monday in state court for taking part in an "illegal and bad faith scheme" before leaving their positions in 2018, the lawsuit claims.

Peagler served as supervisor from January 2015 through December 2018 and hired Callanan as his subordinate shortly after taking office.

On June 12, 2018, Peagler lost the Republican primary to Johnny Cribb, the current county supervisor and no Democrats filed to run, paving the way for Cribb to take over the following year.

Callanan "secretly approached Peagler following his defeat and the two concocted a scheme" to financially benefit the deputy supervisor on the eve of his departure from Berkeley County, the lawsuit states.

A Confidential Severance Agreement dated Nov. 8, 2018, would obligate the county to pay Callanan $49,900 in the form of an extra allowance to his salary. He was supposed to receive it within five days and then he would be on “paid administrative leave” until Dec. 3, allowing him to keep his various employee benefits through the end of the year.

Callanan was making $121,037 a year. While Peagler's exact salary isn't listed, the lawsuit stated he "boasted to his friends and made known that two of the main reasons he ran for the position of Berkeley County Supervisor were the six-figure pay and his intentions of claiming the Supervisor salary as his 'highest and best three years' to inflate his state-funded retirement."

Even though the $49,900 payment raised red flags for several Berkeley County officials, Peagler threatened to retaliate if other employees didn't authorize they payment. The county attorney was also never informed of the agreement, the lawsuit states.

After the check was issued, Callanan left the County office, took the check directly to the closest Wells Fargo and obtained a cashier’s check so that he was certain to get the funds if the payment was canceled.

But five days later, the members of County Council were made aware of the payment and during an emergency meeting the group unanimously voted to terminate Callanan for misappropriation of funds.

Additionally, council voted to strip Peagler's power to spend unappropriated money through the remainder of his term.

After being fired, the former deputy supervisor still obtained nearly $35,000 in additional unauthorized funds, the lawsuit states. The county hopes to recoup those funds as well.

"Outgoing elected officials are not permitted to issue large 'severance payments' to their close, public-employee friends right before leaving elected office," the lawsuit states. "... to hold otherwise would wreak havoc on local governments and taxpayers."

Peagler and Callanan are being accused of breach of fiduciary duty, unjust enrichment and conversion.The lawsuit seeks for unspecified financial damages and a jury trial.

Attorney Walker Humphrey, who is representing Berkeley County, declined to comment on the case. A State Law Enforcement Division probe into the scheme is still ongoing.

Callanan, who now serves as a county manager of Effingham County, Ga., did not return a phone call or email seeking comment. Multiple attempts to reach Peagler by phone were unsuccessful.