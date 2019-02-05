Berkeley County is still trying to find a way to reduce or eliminate the odor the county believes is coming from the landfill on U.S. Highway 52, but residents are getting impatient.
County officials are hopeful that a solution will be found soon and, until then, it is exploring all options to reduce the smell.
“We’re doing everything we can to locate it," said Councilman Kevin Cox, who chairs the county's Water and Sanitation Committee.
Foxbank resident Marki Williams, who's lived in the neighborhood for 10 years, said the odor is worst early in the mornings. She said the odor seeps into residents' homes.
“It’s in our cars. It's in our homes. ... It’s literally invading every space," Williams said. "We’ll come from work and think it doesn’t smell outside right now. We’ll walk in our house and it's like the smell is trapped in the house.”
In late December, the county said the smell got worse after the area saw more than 11 inches of rain. The county said the moisture led to the breakdown of gypsum board, resulting in the release of hydrogen sulfide gas, which put off a “rotten egg” smell.
The county placed monitors in and around the landfill — including in the adjacent neighborhood Foxbank Plantation — to capture locations where hydrogen sulfide is detected. Most of the monitors haven't indicated any hydrogen sulfide.
In addition to the monitors in Foxbank, BCWS employees are walking the neighborhood in the mornings, while wearing a meter.
“There was really no determination of hydrogen sulfide gas coming out of it," Cox said. "It’s a different type of gas causing the smell.”
While officials still haven't determined what is causing the smell, they are working to reduce the odor.
Officials have asked residents to call BCWS at 843-719-2386 if an odor is noticed. If a message is left, residents should be as specific as possible, including location and time.
Officials have increased the coverage over the landfill with dirt and Posi-Shell, a hardening material that encapsulates the odor. They've ordered a larger scrubber for pump stations that could reduce the smell and are also in the process of installing a berm that will divert stormwater runoff during rainfall events.
Crews are maximizing the withdrawal of landfill gas. They also received a report from BCWS consultants, per Department of Health and Environmental Control requirements. The report has been sent to DHEC to be reviewed to see what alternatives can be explored.
“The county is definitely putting forward resources to figure out what the problem is," Cox said.
Residents nearby said the odor has caused health issues. Williams said her son has woke up some nights gagging and vomiting. Headaches have caused him to miss school, she said.
"We’ve never had health issues the way we’ve had them in the last six months," she said.
Research shows that odors from landfills can cause temporary symptoms like headaches and nausea. Information on the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality website said there is considerable variation to how sensitive people are to these effects.
Williams said she created an email address, foxbankstinks@gmail.com, to keep a record of complaints. So far they have emails from more than 100 Foxbank residents who've either complained about the foul odor or have asked to be updated regularly on what the county is doing to solve the problem.
Williams said although the county has made steps to solve the issue, she isn't satisfied.
“It's hard to trust what we’re being told and nothing is changing and it's seemingly getting worse," she said.