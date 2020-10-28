Berkeley County kicks off 10-year comprehensive plan with in-person, virtual meetings

With its economic prosperity and population growth, Berkeley County has become the envy of many counties across South Carolina.

The population in Berkeley County has increased more than 25 percent since 2010 as major manufacturing companies like Boeing and Volvo have opened plants in the area. With megadevelopments in Cane Bay, Carnes Crossroads and Nexton already in place, the next 10 years will be crucial for the future of the state’s largest county, which is bigger than the state of Rhode Island.

Berkeley County is working on its state-mandated 10-year Comprehensive Plan, kicking it off with five in-person meetings and three virtual meetings in November. Residents can weigh in on the plan, called One Berkeley, at a public meeting at Foxbank Elementary School on Nov. 5. Other public meetings will be at Cane Bay High School (Nov. 10), Philip Simmons High School (Nov. 12), Goose Creek Elementary School (Nov. 17) and Timberland High School (Nov. 19). There will also be three virtual meetings on Nov. 11, 16 and 18.

“The key with the comprehensive plan is it gives you the roadmap to the future,” said Berkeley County Supervisor Johnny Cribb. “When I ran for office, the one thing I said is, 'We’ve got to plan better for the future.' We’ve been blessed with a ton of growth, but if anybody needs to plan for the next 10 years, it’s Berkeley County.”

South Carolina requires each county to come up with a comprehensive plan every 10 years. Each plan is then updated after five years. The last updated plan for Berkeley County was in 2015. The goal of the 10-year plan is to provide a blueprint for the county's future. Developed by the county’s planning commission through public meetings, the plan will be adopted by County Council. The county will look at transportation, infrastructure, housing and land use to help determine a path for the next decade.

“It’s not something you do every 10 years and stick it up on a shelve and leave it there,” Cribb said. “It should be your guiding document.”

Trying to balance the rapid growth in the community while maintaining the Lowcountry lifestyle that has attracted so many to the area won’t be an easy task. Lynn Hoover, who has been on the county’s planning commission since 1998, knows all two well the problems Berkeley County faces over the next 10 years.

“This is a delightful place to live,” said Hoover, 68, who has resided in the Lowcountry her whole life. “People come here because of the opportunities, but also they want that rural flavor, as well. I feel like, in many ways, we’ve done a good job of clustering the growth in certain areas, and in other ways we could have done a better job. It’s a delicate balance.”

With all its growth, Berkeley County is at a crossroads and the next 10 years will be critical, said Robby Maynor of the Coastal Conservation League. Maynor said he hopes the county will create a source of funding for conservation and recreation that they currently do not have.

“We hope that the county will protect all of the precious natural resources and locate new developments where there is already infrastructure in place,” Maynor said. “Creating local funding to help with conservation and recreation will be a huge benefit for the county.”

Maynor said the conversation league will lobby to help preserve settlement communities in unincorporated areas like Huger, New Hope and Lebanon.

“We are suggesting that the county use special overlay districts that would prevent encroachment on some of those historic settlement communities by development and by mining operations,” he said.

A draft plan will be prepared by the county’s planning commission and presented to the public in mid-2021. Following a review period, the plan will be presented to County Council for approval.