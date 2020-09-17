You are the owner of this article.
Berkeley County jail deputy arrested on suspicion of giving inmates contraband

A detention deputy at the Hill-Finklea Detention Center in Berkeley County has been arrested on suspicion of giving contraband to inmates at the jail. 

Brittiany Rachee Brown, 36, of Goose Creek, faces one count each of misconduct in office by a public official and furnishing or possessing contraband in a jail, according to the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office and court records. 

Deputies were investigating how contraband ended up in the hands of inmates at the jail, which is located in Moncks Corner, when they found out that an inmate was in contact with someone outside of the jail whom they used to get in touch with Brown, the Sheriff's Office said. 

"The two would then arrange a meeting time and discuss payment options for Brown to deliver the contraband to the inmate," the Sheriff's Office said. 

Investigators set up a sting targeting Brown on Wednesday and came away with enough probable cause to arrest her, the Sheriff's Office said. 

"The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office will not tolerate misconduct from any employee." Sheriff Duane Lewis said. "Any allegation of misconduct will be properly and completely investigated. Our employees will be held to the same standards we expect from our citizens."

Brown was hired at the Berkeley County jail in 2018 and is currently being held at Dorchester County jail, the Sheriff's Office said. 

An investigation into the contraband operation is ongoing.

