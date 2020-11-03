Berkeley County House races still undecided late Tuesday night

MONCKS CORNER — It was going to be another long night for Krystle Matthews.

In 2018, Matthews, D-Ladson, had to wait until nearly 2 a.m. to learn she had won the House District 117 seat in the Statehouse.

Matthews, a single mother of five children, said she didn’t expect to learn her fate against Republican Jordan Pace until well into Wednesday morning.

“It looks like I won’t be getting much sleep again tonight,” Matthews joked Tuesday night. “All of these are races are so close. I don’t think anyone knows what’s going to happen until we get up in the morning.”

With about 60 percent of the vote counted by almost midnight, Matthews led Pace, 53 percent to 47 percent.

In House District 15, which was a rematch of the 2018 race between JA Moore, D-Goose Creek, and Samuel Rivers, Moore led 53 percent to 45 percent with about 80 percent of the vote counted.

House District 15, which stretches from Goose Creek to Pimlico on the west side of U.S. Highway 52, had been another Republican stronghold for years until Moore’s upset victory in 2018.

Republican state Sen. Larry Grooms appeared to be well on his way to holding onto his Senate seat in District 44 with a 58-38 percent lead over Democratic challenger Debbie Chatman Bryant.

Two other Berkeley County-anchored state Senate races appeared to go to Republicans. In District 44, Republican Brian Adams was leading Democrat Debbie Chatman Bryant, 56-42 percent. The seat opened up when Republican incumbent Paul Campbell announced his retirement earlier this year.

In House District 99 that includes Hanahan and Daniel Island, Republican Mark Smith held a big lead over Democrat Jen Gibson, 63-36 percent, for state Rep. Nancy Mace’s former seat. She is giving it up for her run for Congress.