Berkeley County has its first Black school superintendent, district educator Deon Jackson

MONCKS CORNER — Berkeley County School District will be under the leadership of Deon Jackson starting next school year.
At a special called meeting May 19, the school board voted, 6-2, to name Jackson as the new superintendent.
The meeting served as the culmination of a monthslong search for the new superintendent after Eddie Ingram announced in January he would be retiring.
Ingram's retirement starts Aug. 1, at which point Jackson will step into the role from his current position as the district's chief administrative officer for pupil services.
Jackson's background is in teaching and education administration. He has also served as the senior associate superintendent of operations and administration, interim superintendent and chief administrative officer at the district.
He was previously the principal of Cane Bay Middle School in Summerville and St. Stephen Middle School in Stephen and had a six-year career as a classroom teacher in Berkeley and Lancaster counties.
Board Chairman David Barrow said Jackson's extensive experience in Berkeley County and his time serving as interim superintendent made him a standout candidate.
"He's warm, he's caring, he's sensitive, he's compassionate, and he knows school business," Barrow said. "He's been around long enough and he's paid his dues."
Barrow described Jackson as "the kind of gentleman who, when you meet him, you know who he is instantaneously."
Jackson is the first Black superintendent in the school's history. The board's three finalists for the position were all African American administrators currently working at the district.
At the meeting, Jackson said he was humbled by the hiring process. His appointment to the position was met with cheers and applause from the crowd of community members and district officials.
"I never set out to be a superintendent," he said. "It's just amazing the path that I have been set on and led to."
Jackson also thanked the board for choosing from a group of people in the district's own backyard. He was up against Anthony Dixon, the district's chief administrative officer of school services at secondary schools, and Glenda Gibson Levine, the district's chief diversity officer.
Jackson said he's looking forward to jumping into the role and leading the district as it comes out of the pandemic. He said he's going to be focused on recruiting strong teachers and having a smooth transition into the position.
"We have a lot of work to do," he said.
The new superintendent earned an education specialist degree from The Citadel and is pursuing a Ph.D. from the University of South Carolina.
Board members expressed their excitement with Jackson's appointment as well as the high caliber of the other finalists.
"It was amazing to have three finalists that are from the district," board member Kelly Marone said. "To see the talent that we have within the district and to know where we are going and the vision, it's amazing."
Frank Wright got emotional when speaking about the superintendent search and the three finalists.
"There's a lot of time spent doing this," Wright said. "I know all of you and you are all wonderful educators, people with integrity and heart."
Board members Mac McQuillan and Kathy Littleton voted against the motion to offer Jackson a contract. Sally Wofford was absent.