Berkeley County has $10 million to help with rent and utilities; applications re-opening

With a new influx of federal money and millions already on hand, Berkeley County will reopen applications for rent and utility assistance at 8 a.m. June 14.

The money can be used to pay overdue rent and utilities all the way back to March 2020. The money goes directly to the landlords and utility companies, but it's the tenants who must apply. Homeowners are not eligible.

The Emergency Rental Assistance Program is part of the federal government's effort to help people who suffered financially because of COVID-19, and in particular people who could face eviction or have their power turned off.

Berkeley County initially had $6.89 million in funds, but stopped taking applications April 16 even though most of that money was unspent. Now the county has received another $5 million from the U.S. Treasury, so it now has about $10 million to help tenants — and their landlords and utility companies.

Starting Monday, Berkeley County residents can call 843-377-8507 or go to BerkeleyCountySC.gov to apply.

To be eligible, households that rent must have incomes no higher than 80 percent of the area median income, which varies by family size. For example: $64,800 for a family of four, or $45,400 for a single person, according to the county.

Applicants also must demonstrate that they are experiencing housing instability, such as a threat of eviction, and that they experienced financial hardship due to COVID-19.

Berkeley is among seven S.C. counties large enough to receive direct funding. The others are Anderson, Charleston, Greenville, Horry, Richland and Spartanburg. Residents of the remaining 39 counties can apply for help through schousing.com or by calling 803-336-3420.

Charleston County has been taking applications since April 12. Residents of Charleston County should call 855-452-5374, from 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. on weekdays, or got to charlestoncounty.org/erap.

Statewide, the first round of funding amounted to $346 million, and the second round is bringing more. Applications have been lagging, counties and SC Housing have been working on outreach efforts to get the word out, and the federal moratorium on evictions is due to expire June 30.