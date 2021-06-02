Berkeley County food truck owner arrested on 3 counts of tax evasion

A food truck owner in Berkeley County was arrested and charged with tax evasion after underreporting over $300,000 in sales, according to the South Carolina Department of Revenue.

Victor Sebastian Colbert, 56, of Hanahan, was arrested June 2 and charged with three counts of tax evasion related to his business, Chesapeke Blue, which operates the Cast Iron Food Truck.

Warrants showed the Berkeley County business owner did not report $340,225 in sales during tax years 2018 through 2020, evading a total of $27,220 in state sales tax.

Colbert told state revenue agency officials he knew he had underrepresented his sales. He could face up to five years in prison and a fine of $10,000 if convicted, according the state agency.

Attempts to reach Colbert by phone were unsuccessful on June 2.

Cast Iron Food Truck, which serves mainly barbecue fare, had been a part of Charleston's food truck scene for more than eight years. The food truck's Bob Marley Chicken Sandwich was featured in The Post and Courier in 2018.

Cast Iron Food Truck has also participated in food truck rallies in Hanahan, part of a larger effort by the city to attract more restaurants.