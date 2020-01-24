Berkeley County deputies have charged a man with murder and are chasing another just days after they found three men dead in a car off a rural road near Pineville.

Investigators have been on the case since Monday, when someone called to report a car in a field near 261 Crawl Hill Drive.

Sheriff Duane Lewis called the killings "senseless."

“These detectives, SLED agents, FBI agents that brought in this case immediately have worked around the clock to bring the suspect in this case to justice,” he said at an afternoon news conference Friday. "This was a brutal murder. It was a senseless murder. It happened for no reason."

Suspect in triple homicide Jayquan Washington, 20, of Pineville, is suspected of shooting three people in Berkeley County on Monday, Jan. 20, 2020. Provided

On Monday, deputies found the three St. Stephen men — Martice Green, 23, Desmond Williams, 22, and Malik Gibbs, 19 — dead in the car. All three had been slain.

Deputies found blood and shell casings on the ground, and forensic evidence led them to a suspect: Jayquan Washington of Pineville.

Lewis said investigators determined the slayings are likely gang related.

Washington, 20, was arrested and charged with three counts of murder and three counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime. His bond hearing was planned for Friday evening.

Sought in triple homicide Donelle Lamar McKelvey, 28, of Monks Corner, is wanted as an accessory in a triple homicide on Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, in Berkeley County. Provided

Donelle Lamar McKelvey, 28, of Moncks Corner, is wanted on three counts of accessory before the fact. Deputies aren't sure where he is but said anyone with information can contact them at 843-719-4412. Lewis said at the news conference it is possible McKelvey is armed and dangerous.

Some relatives of the victims attended the news conference.