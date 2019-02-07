Berkeley County deputies on Thursday said they made an arrest in the slaying of a 17-year-old man who was found shot to death in the driveway of a Cordesville-area residence.

Rayquan Glover, 18, of Moncks Corner, was charged with murder, and the identity of the deceased has not been publicly released. The relationship between the two men, as well as the circumstances surrounding the shooting, are not clear. The investigation is ongoing. Glover is being held at the Hill-Finklea Detention Center.

Around 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Berkeley County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a house on Hard Pinch Road for a report of a shooting where they found the 17-year-old in the driveway, said agency spokeswoman Carli Drayton.

The shooting was the second homicide in the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office jurisdiction this year and the ninth in the tri-county.