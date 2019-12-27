One person was killed following a fatal shooting Friday in St. Stephen.
Deputies were called around 2 p.m. to a BP gas station on U.S. Highway 52, said Chief Deputy Jeremy Baker, a spokesman for the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office.
A person of interest was taken into custody and questioned by deputies, Baker said.
The Sheriff's Office is handling the investigation for the St. Stephen Police Department, he said.
No arrests have been announced and the victim's identity was not released Friday.
Further details were not available.