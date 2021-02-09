Berkeley County deputies block man's return to Cainhoy's Meeting Tree

CAINHOY – A Berkeley County man’s fight to save "The Meeting Tree" appears to have ended early Tuesday morning when sheriff deputies blocked John “Sammy” Sanders from returning to his hammock high above Clements Ferry Road.

Sanders and about 20 protesters showed up Monday night to stop construction crews from cutting down the tree.

But as rain moved into the area Tuesday morning, Sanders briefly got out of his hammock about 30-feet above the road to gather some extra clothing from his truck. When he returned, three Berkeley County sheriff deputies blocked his return to the tree.

“They won’t let me back up,” Sanders said. “I didn’t want to come down, but I was looking at the radar and the weather was moving in. I had to get some rain gear. It was the right thing to be up there but I knew at some point I was going to probably have to come out of the tree.”

The tree is expected to be removed Tuesday night, weather permitting.

Sanders, 59, has battled county officials for years trying to save the 300-year-old oak tree from being removed as Clements Ferry Road is widened from two lanes to four on the southern tip of Berkeley County.

Sanders said Black residents used the tree, which has been nicknamed “The Meeting Tree,” as a community meeting place and it should be preserved.

To emphasize his commitment to the cause, Sanders has constructed a hammock in its limbs and has spent most weekends since late October up in its limbs hoping to bring awareness to the tree he says could be preserved if the plan to widen the road is revised.

