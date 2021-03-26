You are the owner of this article.
Berkeley County deputies arrest man in brutal 2018 homicide

Jerome Thomas

Jerome Thomas. Berkeley County Sheriff's Office/Provided

MONCKS CORNER — Berkeley County deputies have arrested a man they believe is responsible for a brutal 2018 homicide.

Jerome Thomas, 57, of Sheep Island Road near Cane Bay, faces one count of murder, according to court records. 

Deputies suspect Thomas beat 78-year-old Neville Morgan inside his Sheep Island Road home on April 12, 2018. 

On that day, Morgan's wife returned home from work to find a path of blood from the living room to their upstairs bedroom, where she found her wounded husband. She told The Post and Courier shortly after Neville's death that he'd suffered a beating so brutal, he couldn’t open his eyes or speak.

He died at a hospital of blunt force trauma a day after the attack. 

"Detectives later learned that Jerome Thomas, a tenant of Morgan’s, was in possession of Morgan’s credit cards immediately following the assault; however, they did not have enough evidence to charge Thomas with murder at the time," deputies said. "In a separate and unrelated case, Jerome Thomas was later arrested and charged with murder in a Dorchester County case."

Anyone with information on the case can call the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office at 843-719-4465 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

Reach Gregory Yee at 843-323-9175. Follow him on Twitter @GregoryYYee.

