Berkeley County Democrats looking to hold two seats in Republican Districts

GOOSE CREEK — State Reps. JA Moore and Krystle Matthews rode a Democratic blue wave into the S.C. House of Representatives two years ago, flipping two traditional Republican districts in Berkeley County.

Now the question becomes can Moore and Matthews hold onto those seats Nov. 3.

Republicans believe they are in position to win back the two Berkeley County seats they lost in 2018. Matthews, D-Ladson, will face Jordan Pace in House District 117, while it will be a rematch in House District 15 as Moore, D-Goose Creek, faces a challenge from Samuel Rivers, who held the seat from 2013-18.

House Districts 15 and 117 had been traditional Republican strongholds until 2018. Rivers had been a three-term incumbent in District 15 before losing to Moore (4,818-4,372 votes). The Republicans held District 117 since 2010. Matthews defeated four-term incumbent Bill Crosby (5,577-to-4,842) two years ago.

Berkeley County Republican Party Chairwoman Victoria Cowart said she believes Rivers and Pace can flip both House seats.

“We’ve got two very strong candidates, so I’m optimistic,” Cowart said. “If you look at Krystle Matthews, she’s endorsed by the AFL-CIO and Planned Parenthood, and that doesn’t sound very Lowcountry to me. When you look at Jordan Pace and his values, that seems more in line with my view of the Lowcountry. Samuel Rivers has a proven history in District 15.”

The population in Berkeley County has increased 23.3 percent over the past decade as major manufacturing companies like Boeing and Volvo have opened plants. The population has become more diverse, which has made the county more progressive, Democratic Party Chairwoman Charly Adkinson said.

“The people that are moving into the county are more liberal and socially conscious,” Adkinson said. “We think that makes them more amenable to voting Democratic. JA and Krystle put in the work for the people in their district the last two years. I don’t think it’s very often when you can say a legislator actually listens to their constituents.”

Moore and Matthews said they did not run solely as Democrats in 2018, but as representatives of their respective districts. The party politics don't interest either representative.

“I’m not a politician, I tell people I’m an elected official,” said Matthews, a single mother of five children who works for Boeing. “I’m a people-cian. I use that word all the time. It’s what describes me best. I didn’t run, to run against anyone. I ran for the people in the district, who are facing the same issues as me. I’m concerned about affordable housing, education for my five children and health care and infrastructure, like everyone else.”

Pace worked for former U.S. Rep. Mark Sanford and for Americans for Prosperity, a libertarian-conservative political advocacy group. He defeated Crosby in June’s Republican primary, garnering 55 percent of the vote to 44 percent. Pace said Matthews is out of touch with the voters in District 117, which includes parts of Ladson, Goose Creek and North Charleston.

“She supports the policies of (U.S. Sen.) Bernie Sanders,” Pace said. “I think it would be very, very detrimental to South Carolina to enact those policies. I think it’s a still conservative-minded place. Given the choice between Bernie Sanders' policies and freedom, free market, lower taxes and less government, I believe it’s a clear choice.”

House District 15, which stretches from Goose Creek to Pimlico on the west side of U.S. Highway 52, has also seen its share of growth over the past decade. In his first year in the House, Moore was able to pass a bill he co-sponsored. The Health Education Act (H.3257), passed the house and senate with unanimous, bipartisan support and was signed into law by Gov. Henry McMaster in September.

The act improves access to mental health resources in public schools by making a change to curriculum standards in health science.

“Mental health is an issue that I take very seriously,” Moore said. “We have to ensure that our children are taken care of and know when and how to seek help when they need it. The bill improves access to the resources that our children need.”

There are also two Berkeley County-anchored state Senate races voters face: District 44 where Republican Brian Adams and Democrat Debbie Chatman Bryant are going after the open seat created when Republican incumbent Paul Campbell announced his retirement earlier this year, and in District 37 where Republican incumbent Larry Grooms faces Democratic challenger Kathryn Whitaker.