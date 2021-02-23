Berkeley County crash leaves civilian dead, deputy transported to hospital

A Berkeley County sheriff's deputy was transported to an area hospital following a crash that has left another person dead.
The crash happened around 10 a.m. Feb. 23 in the 1300 block of Main Street in Bonneau, said Chief Deputy Jeremy Baker, a spokesman for the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office.
Baker confirmed a civilian driver died.
The deputy, assigned to a K9 unit, was responding to assist St. Stephens police at the time of the crash, the chief deputy said.
Further information about the crash was not immediately available.
The S.C. Highway Patrol is investigating. A representative for that agency could not immediately be reached.