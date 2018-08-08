police tape

A Berkeley County couple died in a house fire Wednesday morning.

The blaze claimed the lives of Donald Infinger, 80, and Marilyn Infinger, 75, according to Berkeley County Coroner Bill Salisbury.

Firefighters arrived around 8:25 a.m. at the Infinger's home on 112 Ponderosa Drive in the Tall Pines community, Salisbury said.

Donald was found on the floor inside by the front door and was pronounced dead at a local hospital, the coroner said. Marilyn was also found inside the home. She was moved outside where she was pronounced dead.

The Berkeley County Sheriff's Office is investigating the fire.

