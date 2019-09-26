Incumbent Berkeley County Councilman Kevin Cox has died, the county announced Thursday.

Cox was a longtime Hanahan politician. The cause of his death was not immediately disclosed, but the Coroner's Office said he was out of the county at the time of his passing. Hannah Moldenhauer, a spokeswoman for the county, said the councilman died overnight. He was 55 years old.

A special election will be called to fill the vacant seat.

Cox served as a county councilman since 2017. Prior to that, he was a Hanahan city councilman.

As the District 1 representative for Berkeley County, his seat covered the majority of the city of Hanahan.

"He was a true public servant who worked tirelessly for Hanahan and all of Berkeley County," Supervisor Johnny Cribb said. "His passion for the community was evident from the minute you met him."

Cox is a 1982 graduate of Hanahan High School and graduated from the College of Charleston with degrees in business administration and education.

He leaves behind a wife, three daughters and two granddaughters.

Tommy Newell, a fellow county councilman, remembered his colleague as a tough politician who was critical of municipal decisions.

"He and I asked the hard questions," Newell said. "I'm in shock. I loved him as a brother and I miss him."

Adam Hammons, director for voter registration and elections, said he has never dealt with a special election triggered by the death of an elected official since he has served with the county.

Filing for Cox's seat will begin Oct 11 and end Oct 19. A primary election, if necessary, will be held Dec. 10. The general election to fill his seat would be held on Feb. 11.

Check back for updates.