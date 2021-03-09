Berkeley County Council delays decision on $2.1M Camp Hall Commerce grant

MONCKS CORNER — Berkeley County Council indefinitely delayed a decision on accepting a $2.175 million grant that was to be used for design and engineering work on a new sewer line to serve the Camp Hall Commerce Park site.

In a unanimous vote March 8, council tabled the decision until it gets assurances from Santee Cooper — the state-owned electric utility that owns and is developing the Camp Hall Park — that county taxpayers would not have to fund construction of a new sewer line from the park to the county’s main sewer plant.

Several council members voiced concerns about who would ultimately pay for construction of the new sewer line after the design and engineering study is completed.

“I’m all for this grant and accepting it, but until I have assurances that the taxpayers and ratepayers of Berkeley County won’t have to pay for the sewer line, I want to table it until ratepayers are off the hook,” Councilman Josh Whitley said.

“I want assurances that we will not be defending a very expensive lawsuit over who’s providing the sewer line for Camp Hall,” he said.

In 2016, council voted to run the sewer lines from Camp Hall along Interstate 26 to the Central Berkeley Wastewater Treatment plant on Gaillard Road in Moncks Corner. Wastewater from Volvo’s manufacturing site at Camp Hall is routed to the Lower Berkeley Wastewater Treatment Plant. Sewer service for the surrounding development at Camp Hall, such as the Swedish automaker’s suppliers and unrelated manufacturing, goes to the central plant.

The Central Berkeley Wastewater Treatment Plant — which opened in September 2014 — is being expanded from 3 million gallons per day to 6 million gallons per day to accommodate flows from Camp Hall and areas around the plant.

It also would be cheaper to send Camp Hall’s wastewater to Central Berkeley — between $11 million and $15 million compared with $21 million to run the lines to Lower Berkeley. That doesn’t include the millions it would take to upgrade the pump stations along the way.

The Camp Hall Park aims to provide manufacturing and distribution jobs while offering walking trails, retail stores and other amenities workers say they want in a 3,958-acre package next to the Volvo Cars campus.

Santee Cooper plans to spend $53.2 million on the amenities. It would recoup that money through future property and energy sales to the businesses that set up shop at Camp Hall. Construction has already started on some of the infrastructure, and the first industrial parcel has been sold.

Ray Pinson, a spokesman for Santee Cooper, said at the March 8 meeting the utility doesn't know the cost of construction because it’s all conceptual until design engineers layout the system. The goal would be for "growth to pay for growth" through user fees or in another form, he said.

Camp Hall also is attracting developers outside the park’s boundaries. Columbia-based Ecstatic Properties LLC has obtained zoning approval for a 240-unit apartment complex on S.C. Highway 27 near its interchange with I-26.