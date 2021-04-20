Berkeley County Council committee gives initial approval to $2.2M Camp Hall grant

Berkeley County Council approved accepting a $2.2 million grant that will be used for design and engineering work on a new sewer line to serve the Camp Hall Commerce Park site.

In a 4-2 vote April 12, the council’s public utilities committee approved the grant. The full council is expected to vote on the grant during its April 26 meeting.

Last month, council tabled a decision while waiting for an assurance from Santee Cooper — the state-owned electric utility that owns and is developing the Camp Hall Park — that county taxpayers would not have to fund construction of a sewer line from the park to the county’s main sewer plant.

Despite not getting any assurances from Santee Cooper, the council voted to move forward with the grant.

“This is about good-paying jobs and taxes,” said county council member Brandon Cox, who voted in favor of the grant. “Industry pays a lot of taxes, and that saves the county residents from paying high taxes. The grant is to pay for an engineering and design study, and that will eventually save us 18 months of time.”

Councilman Josh Whitley, who along with Steve Davis voted against accepting the grant, continued to voice concerns about who would ultimately pay for construction of the new sewer line after the design and engineering study is completed.

“A vote for this is a kick-the-can decision, and if we kick this can two years, five years, 10 years down the road our ratepayers won’t be able to afford it,” Whitley said.

In 2016, council voted to run the sewer lines from Camp Hall along Interstate 26 to the Central Berkeley Wastewater Treatment plant on Gaillard Road in Moncks Corner. Wastewater from Volvo’s manufacturing site at Camp Hall is routed to the Lower Berkeley Wastewater Treatment Plant. Sewer service for the surrounding development at Camp Hall, such as the Swedish automaker’s suppliers and unrelated manufacturing, goes to the central plant.

The Central Berkeley Wastewater Treatment Plant — which opened in September 2014 — is being expanded from 3 million gallons per day to 6 million gallons per day to accommodate flows from Camp Hall and areas around the plant.

“If nothing comes to Camp Hall for the next five years, is anyone in this county hurt? No,” Whitley said. “Santee Cooper will be hurt because they are $65 million upside down on that investment. If we don’t agree to the grant, they will come to the table and give us the assurance that they won’t sue us.”

The S.C. Power Team funded the Camp Hall grant. The Power Team is a full-service, nonprofit economic development organization representing the state’s 20 consumer-owned electric cooperatives. The organization, however, is independent of Santee Cooper.