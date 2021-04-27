Berkeley County Council awards $405,000 to Moncks Corner for Miracle League field

MONCKS CORNER – Berkeley County Council awarded the town of Moncks Corner more than $405,000 to help finance a Miracle League ball field and playground for disabled youth and adults.

The new field and playground will be constructed next to the basketball courts at the town’s Regional Recreation Complex at 418 E. Main St.

“There are about 4,300 special needs kids in Berkeley County alone, and that doesn’t include the adults that will use this ball field,” Moncks Corner Mayor Michael Locklier said.

“This is the only field of its kind in Berkeley County, so we know we’re going to get a lot of use out of it,” he added.

The final price tag for the field and playground is expected to be about $1.5 million. Between donations and other grants, the city has already raised nearly $200,000.

The money was part of $1.2 million in Community Development Block Grants the county awarded to six local nonprofits and municipalities during its April 26 meeting.

The funds from the CBBG grants are from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and will help the county address unique development needs.

Other grants included:

Habitat for Humanity of Berkeley County ($200,975) which will purchase undeveloped land on Hutchinson Lane in the Wall Street community of Moncks Corner to make infrastructure improvements to safely accommodate up to seven new affordable homes.

Tri-Community Center ($189,777) to rehabilitate the existing community center facility in Cross.

City of Goose Creek ($131,834) to update the Senior Center Rehabilitation facility, which is used for meal deliveries, wellness activities, Alzheimer’s support and more.

Funding for two of the six recipients were for demolition projects, also known as “slum and blight” projects. Those recipients included:

City of Hanahan ($30,000) to demolish two homes, three mobile homes and a storage unit.

Berkeley County Codes Enforcement Department ($70,000) for demolition projects in unincorporated parts of the county. The money will aid in eliminating blighted properties to help with health and safety concerns of residents. Additionally, Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office deputies will be released from daily clearing and securing properties that might otherwise be used for illegal activity.

The county received the money in February, and the projects will be funded beginning July 1. The CDBG program provides annual grants to states, cities and counties to help urban communities by providing housing and by expanding economic opportunities, principally for low- and moderate-income persons.

Meanwhile, after some back-and-forth and a compromise, council also unanimously approved a $2.2 million grant that will be used for design and engineering work on a new sewer line to serve the Camp Hall Commerce Park site.

Last month, council tabled a decision while waiting for an assurance from Santee Cooper — the state-owned electric utility that owns and is developing Camp Hall Park — that county taxpayers would not have to fund construction of a sewer line from the park to the county’s main sewer plant.

Councilman Josh Whitely introduced an ordinance that would limit financial “incentives within Camp Hall” until the power company provides assurances that no litigation regarding the construction of the sewer line will be initiated.

“No one is against the grant, we just don’t want the ratepayers on the book to pay for a sewer line that could cost as much as $40 million,” Whitley said. “What the ordinance says is we are not going to incentivize industry until we figure this out.”

The council unanimously passed the measure on first reading.