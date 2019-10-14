Authorities are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and another injured Sunday night in Goose Creek.
Officers were called at 8:52 p.m. to a residence in the Boulder Bluff subdivision and found two victims in a side yard, according to the Goose Creek Police Department.
The shooting happened at 331 Adeline Drive, according to Berkeley County Coroner George Oliver, who identified the person killed as 18-year-old Roy Calhoun III of Goose Creek.
"One of the victims succumbed to his injuries on scene," police said. "The other was transported to Trident (Medical Center) with life threatening injuries."
Anyone with information is asked to call the Goose Creek Police Department at 843-863-5200 and dial extension 2336, or call Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.