Berkeley County coroner identifies missing teen swimmer

Authorities have identified a body pulled from the Cooper River in Berkeley County on Sunday as that of a teenager who went missing after jumping in the water last week. 

The body of Robert Melvin, 17, was recovered from the river near the Rice Hope area, according to the Berkeley County Coroner's Office. An autopsy has been scheduled for later this week. 

Emergency officials in Berkeley County began searching the Cooper River shortly after 3:30 p.m. Wednesday after three juveniles jumped off a train trestle around Strawberry Chapel Road near Moncks Corner.

Officials managed to rescue two of the juveniles, but the third was missing for the next five days.

Gregory Yee covers breaking news and public safety. He's a native Angeleno and previously covered crime and courts for the Press-Telegram in Long Beach, CA. He studied journalism and Spanish literature at the University of California, Irvine.

