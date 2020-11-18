Berkeley County Coroner being sued over unpaid wages by former employees

MONCKS CORNER — Three former Berkeley County deputy coroners are suing their former employer and the county over unpaid back wages.

Kristin Mazzell, Sharon Shuler and George Winningham filed the lawsuit last month in state court against Berkeley County Coroner George Oliver and the county claiming they were not paid for hours they worked.

Berkeley County lawyers had the case moved from state to federal court in Charleston on Nov. 11.

Mazzell, Shuler and Winningham are seeking unspecified damages under the South Carolina Payment and Wage Act, according to the lawsuit.

The county declined to comment on the case, said Hannah Moldenhauer, Berkeley County’s public information officer.

The suit claims the coroner’s office and the county “promised they would pay the plaintiffs an hourly rate” for all hours worked. A normal work week was considered 37½ hours, but the trio claimed in the suit that they “regularly worked extra hours and were not compensated” for those hours.

The deputy coroners were on a rotational on-call schedule that had them working 48-hour shifts, then had four days off before starting another 48-hour shift, according to the lawsuit.

“They worked a ton of hours, way more than the 7½ hours a day and 37½ a week, but that’s all they were getting paid for,” said Marybeth Mullaney, of Mullaney Law, who represents the plaintiffs. “They were promised an hourly wage for all hours worked and they didn’t get paid for all those hours.”

Mullaney contends that her clients would routinely work more than 75 hours a week but were only paid for the 37½ that were put on their timesheets. The timesheets were completed by an administrative assistant in the coroner’s office. Mazzell, Shuler and Winningham did not sign or approve their own timecards, Mullaney said.

The suit claims the coroner’s office “knowingly kept inaccurate records” for the hours the plaintiffs worked.

“That’s what the dispute is going to come down to,” Mullaney said. “When the coroner’s office advertised the position, they advertised it as an hourly position. They should have been paid for the hours they worked, not a made-up number that is submitted by someone else. The coroner’s office engaged in wage theft.”

There are only three deputy coroners serving all of Berkeley County, which has seen its population grow by more than 20 percent in the past decade. The coroners would routinely work on 10 to 20 deaths during a 48-hour period, the lawsuit claims. The three were making between $17.76 to $20.42 an hour.

Even on “days off,” the deputy coroners were expected to handle paperwork, take calls from family members, release bodies to funeral homes and return personal property to family members.

“It was not unusual for them to work 24 hours without getting any sleep,” Mullaney said.

Mazzell had the longest tenure with the coroner’s office, having worked nearly a decade — from March 2011 to July 2020. Shuler worked in the office from January 2019 to February 2020, while Winningham was employed for 11 months, from September 2019 to August 2020.

“If, God forbid, you’d have to meet one of the coroners, these would be the people that I’d want to be there for me,” Mullaney said. “If they had been paid fairly, I think they would still be working there. It takes a special type of person to do this job. They enjoyed their work. They just couldn’t sustain it. They had families and working a million hours and not getting paid.”

The coroner's office opened a new facility in February. Oliver, whose term as county coroner is set to expire on Dec. 31, 2022, was elected in 2018.