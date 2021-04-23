Berkeley County community fights to keep J.K. Gourdin Elementary School viable

PINEVILLE — J.K. Gourdin Elementary is the smallest school in Berkeley County and has one of the lowest enrollments of any school in the state.

When it opened its doors nearly a century ago, in 1925, J.K. Gourdin was a one-room wooden structure that served this farming community hugging the banks of Lake Moultrie. The school has been an anchor of this tiny, rural Berkeley County community ever since.

“This is where you met your lifelong friends,” said Tynico Gant, who went to J.K. Gourdin in the 1980s. “Everyone you knew went here. You saw your friends in two places — church and school.”

When J.K. Gourdin was renovated in 2001, residents etched their names on the bricks that provided the foundation for the school.

“There’s a tremendous amount of pride at J.K. Gourdin,” said Berkeley County School District spokesman Brian Troutman. “If a kid drops a piece of trash on the floor, there are 10 kids rushing to pick it up and put it in the trash can.”

Despite the communal pride and fierce loyalty toward J.K. Gourdin there have been rumors swirling around the county for years that the district was getting ready to close its doors.

Like many rural schools, the fate of J.K. Gourdin might already be decided in the name of cost-efficiency. The building can accommodate more than 800 students but has less than an eighth, 103, of that enrolled this spring.

The precedent of closing or consolidating small rural schools has already been set by the school district.

In 1996, just down the road from J.K. Gourdin, the district consolidated students at Macedonia and St. Stephen high schools into Timberland High School. That same year, the district moved Cainhoy High School students off the peninsula, dividing them between Timberland and Hanahan high schools. In 2015, Cainhoy middle school students were sent to the newly built Philip Simmons Middle School.

District officials and members of the school board have publicly insisted that there are no plans to consolidate J.K. Gourdin, but keeping the school open is getting harder and harder to justify financially.

“Right now, I don’t think the board is in favor of consolidating St. Stephen or Cross with J.K. Gourdin,” said School Board Chairman David Barrow. “However, the status quo cannot continue. If nothing happens, I don’t think we can justify having 100 students in a school that size.”

A plan to save the school

Members of the community understand what’s at stake. They mobilized this past summer to form the J.K. Gourdin Community Task Force to create ideas to keep the school more viable.

The task force, along with the district and school board members spent the next 10 months working on a proposal to keep the school from closing.

“We believe that the proposal is essential for the future continued existence of J.K. Gourdin,” said the Rev. Dr. Julius Barnes, one of the leaders of the task force. “If the board approves this proposal and helps implement the plan, we believe that there will be growth within the school.”

Phase 1 of the proposal was presented to the school board on March 9.

The proposal would:

Make J.K. Gourdin a partial magnet school that focuses on solving real-world problems.

Provide an early childhood education center for students and families.

Provide a professional growth and development hub for teachers in the district.

Provide learning pathways in arts, engineering, technology and math/science.

Expand community and family involvement.

“If we build it, they will come,” said Yvonne Barnes, another leader of the community task force. “In terms of concept, innovation, it’s the kind of out-of-the box thinking that is needed for this community.”

The proposal was met with an enthusiastic endorsement from several members of the board. Some envisioned the program being used on a countywide basis for rural schools that have been struggling with declining enrollment.

“I love the concept,” said school board member Michael Ramsey. “If it works, I don’t see how in good conscience we cannot pursue this plan at St. Stephen, Cross and Cainhoy elementary schools,”

Phase 2 of the program would provide adult education opportunities for nearby residents and allow other government entities to use the facility.

“It’s an ideal facility to provide services for all educational stakeholders,” said J.K. Gourdin interim Principal Theodore Prioleau. “I believe that J.K. Gourdin can serve as a model school for providing adult and family programs and services in rural schools.”

Unlike the rest of the county that has experienced explosive growth over the past decade, Pineville has remained almost untouched by development. Having more adult education opportunities is an appealing idea for many in the community.

“It’s something we need,” Gant said. “There’s not a lot of money coming through here and there’s a lot of elderly folks that want to learn about computers and technology but can’t because the adult classes are too far away.”

‘Proposal isn’t dead’

Two weeks after the proposal was presented to the school board, it voted 4-3 against giving the plan initial approval.

The vote surprised Barrow, who said he heard few criticisms of the proposal before the meeting.

“I think it’s a good plan and there were no negative comments before we got to the vote,” Barrow said.

One of the main sticking points for some board members appeared to be the transfer of early learning Head Start students from St. Stephen Elementary to J.K. Gourdin. Although the schools are just 5 miles apart, getting the students from the St. Stephen area to J.K. Gourdin would mean longer bus and car rides.

“As a parent, when you have a young child that has already started at a school, you get comfortable, you become a family,” said Kathy Littleton, who voted against the proposal.

Several board members urged the district to survey the St. Stephen Head Start parents to get their feelings on the move to J.K. Gourdin.

“I just think those board members wanted some clarity,” Barrow said. “The district will do some more research to determine if those parents are supportive of the idea.”

Anthony Dixon, the district’s acting chief academic and innovation officer, said the district is expected to reach out to parents in the coming weeks and hopes to submit his findings to the board by the end of the school year in June.

“We want to get every stakeholder involved in the process,” Dixon said. “We’re hopeful that our research will show a cohesive effort on the part of the community, the district and the board. Whatever happens in the end, we want everyone to support it.”

Barrow is still optimistic that board will eventually approve the proposal and save the school from consolidation or closure.

“I think once we get past some of these questions, we’ll be able to move forward,” Barrow said. “The proposal isn’t dead.”

For the parents, teachers, administration and alumni who care so much about J.K. Gourdin, the hope is that the school will not become another statistical casualty in the name of cost-efficiency.