Berkeley County breaks ground on second phase of widening of Clements Ferry Road

CAINHOY — Fred Lincoln and Lisa Kerns have been waiting for this day for more than a decade.

Lincoln and Kerns, who live along the Clements Ferry Road corridor, took part in Friday’s ground-breaking ceremony for the second phase of widening of the heavily congested Berkeley County road.

The second phase will add two lanes to Clements Ferry that will stretch from Jack Primus Road to S.C. Highway 41 near the Wando River.

The $64 million project will be funded with $20 million of federal money, while the remaining $44.6 million comes from county sales tax dollars, approved by voters in 2014.

While residents may not see construction until the middle of 2021, preliminary work will begin next week. This includes clearing and removing growth, drainage improvements and utility relocations. Construction is scheduled to be completed by November 2024, said Berkeley County Supervisor Johnny Cribb.

“This is going to be a game-changer for everyone on Clements Ferry Road,” said Kerns, president of the Nelliefield Plantation homeowners association who runs a Facebook group called Clements Ferry Residents for Safer Roads. “This is going to impact the community in such a positive way.”

Over the past 25 years Clements Ferry Road has gone from a two-lane country blacktop to one of the most heavily traveled roads in Berkeley County. In 2015, the road averaged almost 14,000 cars and trucks per day. By 2040, that figure is projected to soar to more than 58,000.

Five miles of Clements Ferry has already gone from two lanes to four lanes during the first phase of widening the 10-mile road that connects Mount Pleasant to Daniel Island. Banks Construction finished that project in the summer of 2019.

In November, Berkeley County Council awarded the $44.6 million contract to Banks Construction to widen the final 4½-mile stretch of Clements Ferry.

“The infrastructure has to be here with all the people coming into the area,” said Lincoln, a leader in the Jack Primus community. “It’s necessary to have this kind of road expansion to accommodate everyone.”

Unlike the first phase of the project, which was overseen by the S.C. Department of Transportation, Berkeley County will head the road development during the second phase.

“This is the county’s project and we’re going to pay super-close attention to it,” Cribb said.

When the 9,000-acre Cainhoy Plantation, which straddles Clements Ferry Road, is finally completed over the next decade, it could be home to as many as 25,000 people.

“This helps a parent get home and get a kid to practice. It helps getting a kid to school on time. It helps a parent get home to have a sit-down dinner,” Cribb said. “There’s a lot of frustration with traffic and congestion and this is going to help with that.”

Also included in the second phase widening project will be a 10-foot-wide, multipurpose path that will run from Jack Primus Road to S.C. Highway 41. The multi-purpose path will eventually be extended to run the entire length of the 10-mile Clements Ferry Road.

“This path is going to provide some nice pedestrian access for recreational use,” Cribb said.

While Kerns was excited about the groundbreaking ceremony for the second phase, she warned that traffic will still be an issue until something is done about Interstate 526.

“We can make Clements Ferry six lanes or eight lanes, but until they widen 526 and widen the on- and off-ramps that lead onto 526, it’s not going to do much good because that’s where it will start to bottleneck again,” Kerns said.