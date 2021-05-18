Berkeley County Blueways has 25 trails through more than 235 miles of paddling scenery

MONCKS CORNER — Andrew Oxner grew up in Mount Pleasant and did his share of kayaking and canoeing around the Lowcountry in his youth.

But it wasn’t until Oxner, 33, got married that he realized how much he’d been missing on the rivers, lakes and tributaries in nearby Berkeley County. Whitney, Oxner’s wife, introduced him to the Berkeley County Blueways, where he quickly discovered a world he didn’t know existed.

The Blueways paddling trail system features 25 trails and more than 235 miles of total waterways within the county. The Berkeley Soil and Water Conversation District, along with the county government, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and the S.C. Department of Natural Resources have served as coordinating agencies with the Blueways organization that was founded more than a decade ago.

“I lived 15 minutes away from the Francis Marion forest and never knew they had these boat landings and kayaking trails,” Oxner said. “It’s been there all along, right in my backyard, and I never knew these places were out there to explore.”

Oxner isn’t alone.

Scott Lynch, the coordinating director for Berkeley Blueways, is hoping to change that.

“Berkeley County has more miles of paddle trails than any county not only in South Carolina but in the Southeastern United States,” Lynch said. “The problem is that very few people know about the trails. We have this tremendous natural resource right here in Berkeley County and it’s not being utilized.”

Lynch said even seasoned kayakers and paddlers who have explored the waters of the county for decades know little about the organization or the trail system it created.

“There are people who have been kayaking for most of their lives that don’t know about the Berkeley Blueways,” Lynch said.

Three years ago, the Blueways published a 135-page guidebook that detailed the original 23 trails and 175 miles of waterways to help spread the word about the program. The guidebook was recently updated to add two additional trails and 60 more miles of waterways.

“We want the world to know about us,” Lynch said.

‘Paddling through history’

The trails and routes that make up the Blueways system are the same rivers and streams that have been used for millennia.

Long before the first Europeans set foot in North America, Native Americans made these waterways and banks their homes. Archaeologists have found artifacts along the Cooper and Santee rivers that date back 8,000 years to the early Archaic period.

Before there were interstate roads or even dirt roads, Europeans used the waterways in the county to move produce and goods by canoe and pole boats. They explored the Cooper and Santee rivers and their tributaries, and almost immediately recognized the financial potential of having navigable waterways. For the next 300 years, the pioneers used the waterways as their highway system.

In 1800, a newly constructed, 22-mile-long, 10-lock canal connected the Santee and Cooper. This canal allowed goods from the plantations to be delivered from the midlands to Charleston. The Old Santee Canal was the first in the Americas to join two separate bodies of water.

Revolutionary War patriot Francis Marion earned his “Swamp Fox” moniker using his knowledge of the county’s waterways to fight and defeat his British counterparts in the country’s fight for independence. The Confederates used Battery Warren to keep the federal Navy from ascending the Santee River and destroying the vital Northeastern Railroad bridge during the Civil War.

The most significant change to the county’s waterways came in 1941 when the Santee River was dammed, and Lake Moultrie and Lake Marion were created. Over 42 miles of dams and dikes were built. At the time of construction, it was the most extensive land-clearing project in U.S. history at approximately 175,000 acres, with most of the clearing being done by hand.

“You think about all the history of the county and a lot of it is tied to the rivers, tributaries and lakes that make up the Blueways trails system,” Lynch said. “It’s like you are paddling your way through history.”

'A family adventure'

The two dozen trails that make up the Blueways vary from easy family-friendly runs to half-day excursions and even overnight camping trails for the more adventurous explorers.

“There’s something out there for everyone of every ability and experience,” Lynch said. “We like to think of the trails as a family adventure for everyone.'”

Like many, the Oxners were introduced to the Blueways trails during a guided tour. It didn’t take long before the couple was hooked on the sport.

“I grew up hiking,” said Whitney Oxner, who was raised in Florence. “I knew about hiking trails but wasn’t sure about kayaking trails. I wasn’t sure they were marked, but they are and it’s easy to follow them.”

One of the couple’s favorite trails has been an overnight venture to Sandy Beach in North Lake Moultrie. The 600-acre Sandy Beach Waterfowl Refuge has hiking trails and is perfect for overnight camping.

“You get to leave the world behind and explore places you’ve never seen,” Whitney Oxner said.

Echaw Creek, near Jamestown, has become Lynch’s go-to paddle. The blackwater creek was an old-growth forest with massive cypress trees.

“Every time I go there I see something new,” said Lynch, who has been kayaking for more than two decades.

One of the most common questions Lynch gets is about alligators. There are plenty of gators to be found in the waters, but that should not be a deterrent from exploring the waterways, he said.

“If you see one, count yourself lucky because they are as afraid of you as you are of them,” Lynch said. “We’ve paddled thousands of miles and they are not a concern.”

Blueways has published an online guidebook that paddlers can call up on their smartphones. It's available at berkeleyblueways.com. The internal GPS can pinpoint a kayaker’s exact location on any of the 25 trails.

“There are places you can only get to in a kayak,” Andrew Oxner said. “A lot of the places we’ve seen have been untouched by man and that’s just really cool.”