Berkeley County awards $44.6M contract for second phase of widening Clements Ferry Road

DANIEL ISLAND — There are some mornings when Lisa Kerns doesn’t bother trying to make a left-hand turn onto Clements Ferry Road.

She knows it’s a waste of time.

Those days could be coming to an end after Berkeley County Council on Monday awarded a $44.6 million contract to Banks Construction Co. to widen a 4.5-mile stretch of Clements Ferry.

“This has been such a long time coming,” said Kerns, president of the Nelliefield Plantation homeowners association who runs a Facebook group called Clements Ferry Residents for Safer Roads.

“I’m thrilled and I know a lot of my neighbors are thrilled, as well," she said. "The traffic on Clements Ferry Road has been an issue for a long, long time.”

Five miles of Clements Ferry has already gone from two lanes to four lanes during the first phase of widening the 10-mile road on Daniel Island. Banks Construction finished that project in the summer of 2019.

The second phase will also add two lanes to Clements Ferry that will stretch from Jack Primus Road to S.C. Highway 41 near the Wando River.

The $64 million project will be funded with $20 million of federal money, while the remaining $44.6 million comes from county sales tax dollars, approved by voters in 2014.

The construction on the second phase is expected to begin in December and should take three to four years to complete, said Danny Thrower, chief infrastructure officer for the county.

Over the past 25 years, Clements Ferry Road has gone from a two-lane country blacktop to one of the most heavily congested roads in Berkeley County. In 2015, the road averaged almost 14,000 cars and trucks per day. By 2040, that figure is projected to soar to more than 58,000.

“This is such a joyful day for me and the citizens that have to drive Clements Ferry every day,” said County Councilman Josh Whitley. “It’s a phenomenal win for the community and something that is long overdue. This has been talked about for decades and it’s one of the reasons I ran for council.”

Unlike the first phase of the project, which was overseen by the S.C. Department of Transportation, Berkeley County will head the road development during the second phase.

“It allows us to control our own destiny,” Whitley said. “It allows our priorities to be addressed at a speed that we control. We know how important this project is. This is a state road that the county is funding. It’s important we control our own destiny.”

Also included in the second phase widening project will be a 10-foot-wide, multipurpose path that will run from Jack Primus Road to S.C. Highway 41. The multi-purpose path will eventually be extended to run the entire length of the 10-mile Clements Ferry Road.

Meanwhile, County Council awarded a $5.1 million contract to Blythe Development to build a pedestrian bridge and a roundabout at the intersection of Sangaree Parkway and Royle Road.

Councilman Tommy Newell, who helped spearhead the project, said construction could begin as soon as next month. The project is expected to take about a year to complete. The funds also will come from the 1-cent sales tax.

Newell said he originally wanted DOT to install a traffic light at the intersection of Sangaree Parkway and Royle Road because it would be safer for students crossing that intersection to get to Sangaree Elementary and Intermediate schools.

The DOT turned down that request, so Newell came up with the idea to build a pedestrian bridge over Royle Road. A roundabout was eventually added to the plan.

“When DOT wouldn’t warrant a traffic light, I just wanted to put a pedestrian bridge there, but DOT decided another mechanism was needed to keep traffic flowing,” Newell said. “Traffic is horrible there every morning and every afternoon when school is in session. Something needed to be done to make that intersection safer for the children.”