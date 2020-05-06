You are the owner of this article.
Berkeley County authorities to resume search for missing swimmer Thursday morning

Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office going Live
Authorities in Berkeley County will resume a search for a missing juvenile swimmer in the Cooper River on Thursday.

Three teenagers jumped off a train trestle into the river near Strawberry Chapel Road, said Carli Drayton, a spokeswoman for the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office.

Crews were dispatched shortly after 3:30 p.m. Wednesday to the scene, Drayton said.

They were able to rescue two of the teens but a third remains missing, she said. Crews with the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office, County Marine Patrol, Pimlico Fire Department and the S.C. Department of Natural Resources were involved in the search.

Authorities plan to resume at first light Thursday, Drayton said.

Further information was not available Wednesday night.

Reach Gregory Yee at 843-937-5908. Follow him on Twitter @GregoryYYee.

Gregory Yee covers breaking news and public safety. He's a native Angeleno and previously covered crime and courts for the Press-Telegram in Long Beach, CA. He studied journalism and Spanish literature at the University of California, Irvine.

