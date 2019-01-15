Authorities in Berkeley County on Tuesday announced a significant drug bust that netted more than 800 pounds of marijuana and resulted in two arrests last month.
The suspects, 48-year-old Joseph Francis McLaughlin and 41-year-old David Thomas Barber, were arrested on Dec. 21 after an investigation into suspicious shipping activities at an industrial warehouse in Hanahan, according to the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office.
On that day, a county Narcotics Task Force detective was investigating activities at the warehouse and saw McLaughlin and Barber arrive at the facility, the Sheriff's Office stated.
"The detective made contact with the subjects and it resulted in them being detained while search warrants were obtained," the Sheriff's Office stated.
A search revealed 896 pounds of high-grade marijuana, a 1999 Ford F350 dually pickup truck, Ruger LCP 0.380 caliber handgun and $3,120 in cash, the Sheriff's Office stated.
Authorities estimate the marijuana's street value to be around $4 million, the Sheriff's Office stated.
McLaughlin, a resident of Lord Calvert Drive in Charleston, has been charged with trafficking 100 to 2,000 pounds of marijuana, possessing a firearm during the commission of a violent crime, possession of a firarm by a person convicted of a violent crime and possession of ammunition by a person convicted of a violent crime.
Barber, a resident of Lord Calvert Drive in Charleston, faces one count of trafficking 100 to 2,000 pounds of marijuana.
In addition to his Berkeley County charges, McLaughlin faces one count each of trafficking between 3.5 ounces and 7 ounces of methamphetamine or cocaine base, and trafficking at least 10 but less than 100 pounds of marijuana, according to Charleston County court records.