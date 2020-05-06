Berkeley County authorities searching for missing swimmer

Authorities in Berkeley County are searching for a missing juvenile swimmer in the Cooper River.
Crews were dispatched shortly after 3:30 p.m. to the area of Strawberry Chapel Road, authorities said. Dispatchers got a call that three juveniles jumped off a train trestle.
Emergency personnel were able to rescue two of the juveniles but one is still missing, authorities said.
Crews with the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office, County Marine Patrol, Pimlico Fire Department and the S.C. Department of Natural Resources are conducting the search.
Further information was not available Wednesday night.