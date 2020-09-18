You are the owner of this article.
Berkeley County authorities searching for missing diver in Cooper River

  Updated
Berkeley County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities in Berkeley County are searching for a diver who went missing in the Cooper River Friday afternoon.

Deputies were called around 3 p.m. by a woman who said a group a friends went diving at Cypress Gardens Boat Landing and one of them didn't resurface, according to the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office. 

Members of the Berkeley County Marine Unit, the Berkeley County Dive Team, the S.C. Department of Natural Resources and the Pimlico Fire Department are conducting the search. 

The Sheriff's Office is asking the public to use caution if they are in the area of the boat landing and to be aware of emergency vessels and divers in the water.

Reach Gregory Yee at 843-937-5908. Follow him on Twitter @GregoryYYee.

Gregory Yee covers breaking news and public safety. He's a native Angeleno and previously covered crime and courts for the Press-Telegram in Long Beach, CA. He studied journalism and Spanish literature at the University of California, Irvine.

