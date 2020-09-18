Berkeley County authorities search for missing diver in Cooper River

Authorities in Berkeley County searched for a diver who went missing in the Cooper River pm Friday afternoon.
Deputies were called around 3 p.m. by a woman who said a group a friends went diving at Cypress Gardens Boat Landing and one of them didn't resurface, according to the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office.
Members of the Berkeley County Marine Unit, the Berkeley County Dive Team, the S.C. Department of Natural Resources and the Pimlico Fire Department conducted the search.
By late Friday night authorities had not provided further information about the search, whether it was suspended or whether it would continue Saturday.