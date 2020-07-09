Berkeley County authorities name suspect wanted in double homicide

Authorities in Berkeley County named a suspect Thursday wanted in connection with the shooting deaths of two women last month.

Investigators with the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office allege that 19-year-old Damayjhon Quintez Gadson was involved in the June 29 killings of 61-year-old Lori Gentile of Mount Pleasant and 25-year-old Lashawn Gadson of Reevesville.

Deputies did not state Gadson's place of residence, but court records from 2019 show his last known address as being on Mudville Road in Ridgeville.

"I stated before that Berkeley County will not tolerate brutal attacks against our citizens," Sheriff Duane Lewis said, in a statement. "We are asking (the) community to please help us get this dangerous man in custody. If you know where Gadson is, we want to know immediately."

The shooting happened just after midnight June 29 near S.C. Highway 311 and Poplar Hill Drive, the Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies initially responded to a call about a disabled vehicle and found the victims shot, the Sheriff's Office said.

"Gadson is considered to be armed and extremely dangerous," the Sheriff's Office said. "He is known to frequent the Eutawville and Cross area. Gadson also has ties to Beaufort."

Anyone with information on the case or who knows anything about Gadson's whereabouts is urged to call 843-719-4465, or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.