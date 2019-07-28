Berkeley County authorities said a 28-year-old man was shot and killed early Sunday morning in Moncks Corner.
Around 4:40 a.m., the Berkeley County Coroner's Office responded to the area of Sweet Bay Lane for a report of a shooting, said Coroner George Oliver, who identified the man as Xavier Moultrie, of Moncks Corner. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
The circumstances surrounding Moultrie's death were not immediately known.
The Berkeley County Sheriff's Office, as well as the coroner's office, are investigating the shooting.
Moultrie's death marks the eighth homicide investigated by the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office in 2019 and the 38th in the tri-county area, according to a database maintained by The Post and Courier.