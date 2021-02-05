Berkeley County authorities investigating death of 27-year-old found off roadway

Authorities are investigating the death of a 27-year-old man, whose body was found off a roadway in rural Berkeley County on Friday morning.
Deputies were called about 10 a.m. to Cypress Campground Road, said Berkeley County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Jeremy Baker.
Berkeley County Coroner George Oliver identified the victim as Dominique Harper, of Summerville.
Harper's body was found off the roadway in the entrance to a construction site near Cypress Campground and Interstate 26, Oliver said.
Information on his cause of death was not available on Friday.
Summerville police are investigating Harper's death, in addition to sheriff's deputies and the coroner.